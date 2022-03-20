Gunmen yesterday attacked the country home of the president general of Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor in Awomamma, Oru East local government area of Imo State.

Residents said the gunmen invaded the house with explosives which completely razed it.

There was however no report of casualty as Obiozor was not home when the incident happened.

Police spokesman, Michael Abattam when contacted said he was on a call.

On April 29, 2018, gunmen attacked the home of the then Ohanaeze president general, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in Enugu.

Reacting, the lmo Young Professionals Initiative, a socio-political pressure group, condemned the attack.

The condemnation is contained in a release signed by the Group’s Co-ordinator, Barry Ndu and made available to newsmen in Owerri yesterday.

Ndu called on security agencies to do everything within their operational mandate to fish out the masterminds of the attack.

He also urged security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of various incidents of violence, murder, arson and other irresponsible and unlawful activities that have taken place across Igbo land over the past months.

He also called on governors of South-Eastern states to device better ways of tackling insecurity as their major responsibilities include the security of lives and property.