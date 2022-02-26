Another Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded at Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger State yesterday.

It came barely a week after a similar one suspected killed four Civil Defence men in the same area.

At the time of filing this report, the casualty figure had not been ascertained as the affected area was not accessible due to fear of possible further explosions.

Confirming this Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State said preliminary reports are not suggestive of any loss of life.

