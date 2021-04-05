ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State have endorsed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term in office.

The stakeholders expressed their support for AbdulRazaq’s return to power in 2023 during a peaceful rally that held in Kaiama.

Speaking with journalists during the event, Governor AbdulRazaq who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Malam Gidado Alakawa, said the event was a testimony to the huge impact his administration has made on the lives of the people in the past two years.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support the government, which they brought to power in 2019, to deliver and be encouraged to sustain the good works it has started.

In his remark, one of the organisers of the rally and member representing Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe state constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Halidu Danbaba, said the governor has executed impactful developmental projects in Kwara North and Kaiama in particular.

“Our support for the governor is borne out of his determination to improve the lot of the people of Kaiama in the areas of education, health, water supply and infrastructure. There is no single local government that he has not impacted across the 193 wards in the entire state,” Danbaba added.