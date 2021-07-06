Liverpool have rejected an offer from Bundesliga side Mainz to take Taiwo Awoniyi on another temporary deal.

Awoniyi spent the previous campaign at Mainz on a season-long loan deal before impressing at Union Berlin during the just-concluded season, scoring five goals and supplying another four assists in 22 matches.

Mainz wants him back after that impressive outing, but Liverpool are only willing to listen to suitors who wish to take the Nigerian forward permanently off their books.

Liverpool have already rejected a £4 million bid from Anderlecht, with the Reds demanding £8 million for the former Golden Eaglets star.

Awoniyi has previously taken in seven different loan spells since joining the Reds in August 2015, enjoying stints in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Having finally secured his UK work permit, the player’s preference is believed to be to continue in the German Bundesliga, where he has spent the last two seasons or remain in the UK.

West Bromwich Albion have also shown interest in Awoniyi as their new manager, Valerien Ismael wants to add the forward to his attack to boost their promotion hopes.

The former Nigerian youth international has been with the Anfield giants for six years, but he has never made a matchday squad for the Reds.