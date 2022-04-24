The leadership of non academic workers under the umbrella of Non-Academic Staff Union, (NASU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) at the weekend said they have extended the ongoing strike by one month.

The National President, SSANU, Comrade Mohammed H. Ibrahim and Comrade General Secretary, NASU, Peter A. Adeyemi, who revealed this to journalists, said they extended the strike for one month.

Stating the reason for the extension, Adeyemi said, “It was unfortunate that the government had kept mute and remained indifferent to the demands of the JAC of NASU and SSANU.

“Deriving from the feedback received from our branches in respect of the resolutions conducted which supported fully the ongoing strike and other actions taken by the leadership of JAC, this is to inform members that the strike has been extended by one month to commence on midnight of Sunday, 24th April 2022, pending when the Federal government would have change of heart and be favourably disposed to our demands as highlighted in our letters dated March 1st, 2022, to the representative of the government, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment.”

The two unions who also reviewed the “No work no pay” threat by representative of the government, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, reiterated their demands to stand on their ground unless their demands are met.