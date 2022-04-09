Another grid collapse on Friday threw some parts of the country into darkness.

There was reported zero generation and supply in March when the grid witnessed two collapses.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) informed its customers of the development which it said happened at 6:30pm leading to outages across its network and that it was working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to resolve the issue.

“Dear Esteemed Customer, A system collapse occurred on the national grid about 6:30 P.M. today (Friday), leading to outages across our network. We are working with our TCN partners to resolve the issue.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this may have caused. EKEDC Island District,” EKEDC stated.

Also, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said the collapse had resulted in power outage in its area of operation.

“Please be informed that there has just been a national grid collapse causing an outage in our franchise areas.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appeal that you bear with us while we await restoration from the TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria). We regret all inconvenience caused,” AEDC tweeted.

However, the TCN declined to respond, as its Head of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, did not respond calls and text messages placed to his phone line.

The latest collapse has brought the number of the incidents to four in 2022 and in three consecutive months – February, March and April, 2022.