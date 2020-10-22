The National Examinations Council (NECO) has again postponed all its Senior Secondary schools Certificate Examination scheduled for this week.

The council in a statement

by its Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani yesterday said the council is constrained by circumstances beyond its control.

NECO said it has rescheduled the papers meant for Thursday 22 October 2020, Friday 23 October 2020 and Saturday 24 October 2020.”

“The affected papers are now scheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020. The examination timetable for these papers will be made available subsequently. “

“These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, in order to safeguard lives and properties,” the statement added.

BY ABU NMODU