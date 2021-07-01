The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced a new date for the hosting of the 26th edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

The university-level sporting event which was tentatively scheduled for November, 2021 has been interrupted by a crisis that rocked the campus and other interplaying activities, with the new date now slated for February, 2022.

The interruption accompanied by the 2019 general elections, the nationwide strike by the trio of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the COVID-19 pandemic, meant that the games has been in limbo having now been postponed for the fourth time since 2018.

Speaking at the 51st pre-convocation press conference for the 2018/2019 academic session, the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe explained that the postponement became necessitated as the university only recently just resumed full academic activities.

He said, “NUGA Games for now will be hosted in February, 2022. The reason being that our students just resumed and we’re trying to be stabilised; so telling them to go home again would not be in the best interest for us.

“Having looked at the semester break, the first semester in 2022 is the time we’re most likely to host the games. We are anxious and we’re looking for support from friends of the university, alumni and other organisations,” Ogundipe added.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the NUGA president, Prof Stephen Hamafyelto, had hoped for UNILAG to deliver the games in November, 2021 following the intended NUGA council meeting in April.

UNILAG won the hosting rights for the undergraduate sporting competition for the campus fourth time after seeing off competition from the University of Jos in 2017; with the sporting fiesta expected to feature athletes from different higher institutions across the country. The University of Port Harcourt are the defending champions, claiming the last three editions of the interuniversity sports competition, NUGA.