Maintaining the position that funding for gas and fossil fuel projects in Nigeria and other developing countries should be sustained during the global transition to net-zero emissions, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria would continue its frontline advocacy for a just transition.

He also asserted that Nigeria would play a critical role with other gas exporting countries to stop the defunding of gas and fossil fuel projects in developing countries.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, this was the highlight of a virtual meeting on the subject presided over by the vice president yesterday, with other top federal government officials in attendance; including the ministers of Environment, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; minister of State, Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor; minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, and permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu.

Before now, Prof Osinbajo had, at different forums in the past months, raised the issue of financing of gas projects in developing countries, especially Nigeria, advocating for a just transition and more effective engagements since the campaign for the Net-Zero Emission by 2050 resumed.