Following the leadership crisis rocking their party, governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Abuja.

The emergency meeting was summoned by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, after consultation with his colleagues, a statement by the director general of the forum, Hon C.I.D Maduabum, said.

Barely two weeks after the governors in conjunction with the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party met to resolve the leadership crisis in the party, a fresh crisis erupted following a court injunction stopping the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, from parading himself as chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation led to two deputy national chairmen of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi (South) and Senator Suleiman Nazif (North) laying claim to the party’s leadership.

This is in spite of a provision in the party’s constitution in section 47 vesting leadership with deputy chairman of the zone where the national chairman comes from when the chairmanship seat is vacant.

According to the statement by Maduabum, “Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum , Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in consultation with his colleagues has summoned an emergency meeting of the Forum to hold on Thursday 26th August, 2021 at 5pm.

“The meeting will discuss recent developments in the PDP. The governors enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the party in the days ahead.”