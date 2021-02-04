ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Board of Trustees (BoT)Chairman of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Shariff and the national Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai have been picked by men suspected to be Security personnel this afternoon Thursday, February 04.

spokesperson of the group, Suleiman Abdullazeez in a release said, “reasons for their arrest not yet known as we are still working to establish connection with them or trace where they are taken to” adding that both of their phones have been unreachable for the hours now.

According to him, the arrest may not be unconnected with a planned press briefing by the CNG at the NAF club Kaduna which was botched by the security.

“The Kaduna DSS director had called us earlier today and tried to threaten us against going ahead with the briefing. We stood our ground and insisted on our right to freedom of association and expression.

“A few minutes afterwards, we were called from the NAF Club and informed that they were ordered from above to refuse us the use of the Hall.

“We then went to tell the pressmen who were already gathered at the venue of the development and asked them to disperse because we have suspended the briefing.

“As we left the NAF Club and were driving along adjercent Nagogo road a hooded Peugeot car blocked the lead car which was conveying the two officials and ordered them into the Peugeot and speed off” he disclosed.

It would be recalled that the BoT Chairman was sometimes last year arrested in Katsina for leading a protest against insecurity in the country.