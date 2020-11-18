Sierra Leone once again frustrated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the teams played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture of their Group L Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the National Stadium in Freetown, yesterday.

The John Keister-led team came from four goals down to earn a splendid 4-4 draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin last Friday and showed a similar spirit to frustrated Nigeria to a goalless stalemate on their home soil.

The scoreless result means the Super Eagles would have to wait to confirm their place at Cameroon 2022, though they remain at the summit of Group L with eight points after Benin Republic and Lesotho also played out 0-0 draw in the other match of Group L.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the disappointing 4-4 draw in Benin on Friday, Coach Gernot Rohr made two changes to the starting lineup with Leicester City of England forward, Kelechi Iheanacho led the attack, in the absence of injured Victor Osimhen while Fulham’s Ola Aina got the nod ahead of Zaidu Sanusi.

The Eagles started the encounter on a promising note with Iheanacho registering the first shot on target in the third minute but his free-kick failed to beat goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara.

The Super Eagles had another chance on 16 minutes when Samuel Chukwueze curled an effort just wide of the mark, before the Leone Stars had their first chance through Alhaji Kamara, who was denied by a fine save from Maduka Okoye.

Nigeria again created the better chances after the restart, with Iheanacho shooting high and wide on 51 minutes after great set-up play from Chukwueze, while the Leicester City striker found the back of the net just after the hour mark but had been flagged offside.

Meanwhile, Sudan stunned Ghana 1-0 in their AFCON qualifier at Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, yesterday’s afternoon.

The hard-fought victory moved the Falcons of Jediane up to six points in Group C, three behind South Africa and Ghana, who are both on nine points with two rounds of fixtures – set for March next year – remaining.

Egypt secured a 3-1 victory over Togo in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Stade de Kegue in Lome on Tuesday night.

As a result, the Pharaohs climbed to the top of the Group G standings – level on points with second-placed Comoros – while Togo remained fourth on the table with two matches left which are scheduled to be played in March 2021.