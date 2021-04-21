ADVERTISEMENT

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Barely 48 hours after a tanker exploded in Oshigbudu, Agatiu local government area killing twelve persons, and destroying hundreds houses, another tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit has fell and exploded on the same spot.

Though our correspodent gathered that no casualties were recorded in the second explosion, it was learnt that several houses were razed.

When contacted, Hon Oteyi Sunday, Agatu Local Government Secretary who hails from the town confirmed the unfortunate incident, saying it occurred in the early hours of Tuesday some metres away from where the Sunday explosion took place.

“Similar colossal damage was averted as people deserted the area shortly before the explosion occurred, adding that the conductor of the tanker was arrested as the driver escaped to an unknown location,”he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the two tanker have blocked the federal road making it impassable.

This is just as residents and motorists have called for a ban on heavy vehicles plyjng the road.