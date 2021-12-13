Titan Trust Bank Limited has again added to its list of laurels as the lender, at the weekend, emerged ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in Nigeria’ for the Year 2021 in the recently released Global Finance Magazine World’s Best Trade Finance Providers Awards.

This is the second time in a row that the bank has clinched the coveted international award previously won by only first-tier banks in Nigeria. Titan Trust Bank had won the same award in 2020, in just 15 months of its commercial operations.

According to Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance Magazine, New York, the awards were created to recognise top performers among banks and other providers of financial services in prominent areas of expertise and excellence.

“The editorial review board of Global Finance selected the best trade finance providers based on entries from banks and other providers, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts.

“Winners were chosen in more than 102 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe. Criteria for choosing the winners included: transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

“The Trade Finance sector continues to be hard hit by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and providers are still adapting to the challenges it presents.

“The winners of our annual Trade Finance awards are institutions that have best responded to these challenges and have served their clients most successfully,” Giarraputo said.

Commenting on the recognition, managing director and chief executive officer of Titan Trust Bank Limited, Mudassir Amray, said: “We are delighted to have been recognized as the best trade finance provider in Nigeria for the second year running. The award is a testament to the hard work and strides that we have continued to make in enhancing and improving our products and services amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are grateful for the support received from all our stakeholders, our board of directors, and most importantly our customers. I would like to especially thank our hardworking and dedicated staff, who work tirelessly every day to serve our customers to make the Titan Trust brand what it is today.”

On her part, Mrs. Adaeze Udensi, PhD, the executive director of the bank, said the award was an indication of the incredible work that the bank is doing as it aspires to be a leader in the Nigerian market.

According to her: “We will continue to churn out innovative, affordable, and accessible products that meet the needs of our clients, whilst offering top-notch customer service through our customer-first philosophy which puts the needs of our customers at the forefront of all we do.

“The challenges and complex environment derived from the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the way people bank. We will continue to innovate and be cognizant of the needs of our stakeholders by offering them superior value.”

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries. The magazine’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

Titan Trust Bank was established on December 12, 2018 and commenced operations on October 4, 2019. In just two years of existence, the bank has grown to earn the confidence of the banking public, offering quality banking services at a cutting-edge technology that enables its customers to enjoy banking services through a wide range of channels.