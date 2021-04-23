BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed a traditional ruler, Chief Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula in Tse Zoola, Makurdi local government area of Benue State.

In another development, the Armed Herdsmen have also attacked and killed two persons in Mbayer/ Yandev Council Ward of Guma Local Government bringing the number of casualties to 4.

Confirming the Guma incidence, the Chairman of the Local Government Hon. Caleb Aba told LEADERSHIP on phone that the Herdsmen attacked the people when they were asleep after which they fled.

According to Aho Zoola, who is the eldest man in Tse- Zoola community, the militia herdsmen attacked the community without any provocation.

“There was no provocation whatsoever, we were all asleep, the Herdsmen just came and open fire on the villagers this was about 2am people started running into the bush for safety but they ended up killing two people,” he said.

When asked if the villagers had rustled any Fulani herdsmen cows in the past to provoke the attacks, elder Aho replied in the negative, insisting that the villagers have never had any issue with the herdsmen even when their herds grazed on their crops.

Governor Samuel Ortom, after sympathising with the villagers displaced from their homes, assured them that he would do everything possible to get security agencies to the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that only last weekend, suspected herdsmen bandits attacked Mbamondo and Adaka Communities also in Makurdi local government area killing over ten persons including a family of five and injuring several others.