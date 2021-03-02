ADVERTISEMENT

By Obinna Ogbonnaya Abakaliki

Unknown Gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked the Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi local government of Ebonyi State.

As at the time of filling in this report, details of the attack were still not clear as unconfirmed report has it that the attack took place around 1 am in the morning.

Sources revealed to LEADERSHIP that the attackers were said to have set the building ablaze with fire bombs.

When contacted, the State Police Commissioner, CP Aliyu Garba confirmed the incident adding that no casualties were recorded in the said attack but the fire did minimal damage to the station.

“Yes they attacked the station around 1 am but there was no casualties. They threw improvised fire bomb at the station and it ignited but it only affected a small part of the building”

The CP said the command is taking steps to protect Police facilities and personnel in the state.

According to him, “the steps we are taking include reinforcements in units and divisions needing such and rebuilding confidence of it’s personnel”.

It would be recalled that, In January three Policeman were killed in another attack on the Onueke Police Station in Ezza South local government area.

In February, the Police Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha local government area was also burnt by hoodlums who also torched four patrol vans.

The gunmen also carted away some arms and munitions at the station. Ends.