The United States House of Representatives on Wednesday, impeached President Donald Trump for a second time, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the violent riot by a pro-Trump mob of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and terrorized lawmakers as they sought to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The vote to impeach passed the Democratic-controlled House 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans voting against the president.

The House is expected to immediately send the article of impeachment to the Senate for them to begin the process of holding a trial to determine whether to convict Trump and potentially bar him from ever running for any office again.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that the trail would begin after the Senate reconvenes on Jan. 19th, just one day before Biden is sworn into office.