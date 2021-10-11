BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Farmers in Katsina State have expressed satisfaction with the 2021 farming season, stressing that they have experienced bumper harvest despite the security challenges bedeviling some parts of the state.

It’s all thanks to the government for being proactive in its intensified efforts fighting banditry and other forms of crime in the state.

A large scale farmer, Aminu Lawal, told me that the 2021 farming was not only successful, but was also encouraging due to adequate security measures in place, explaining that with the kind of yield experienced this year, prices of food items will reduce as compared to last year.

“We observed this year’s farming season in good security atmosphere without any harassment from bandits as against last year where the bandits used to kidnap farmers for ransom.

“The government has indeed demonstrated its political will this year in terms of security and we are happy with that.

“With the bumper harvest we recorded this season, prices of food items have started coming down. At the moment, a measure of millet is currently being sold at the cost of N300 as against N1000 last year,” he disclosed.

Mahadi Dan-Gwaggo said he was successfully able to farm beans, groundnut, rice, sorghum and millet this year without any harassment from bandits. However, he urged the government to subsidise the price of fertiliser and make it affordable for farmers.

“We want the government to supply us with fertiliser at a subsidised price, because this year, the cost of fertiliser was high compared to last year. And you know, the price is always a determining factor to the prices of farm produce.”

Stating that cultivation of farm produce was successful amidst tight security and they have nothing to say than to thank God.

The national president, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Engr Kabir Ibrahim, said insecurity and climate change has been the major challenge of agriculture production.

He also explained that lots of farmers were unable to purchase fertiliser due to the exorbitant cost of the product and government couldn’t subsidise the price to N5,000 as usually sold years back.

“ The cheapest fertiliser in town is around N11,000 and a lot of farmers couldn’t buy, asides from the perennial issue, there is also lack of technology usage, input in terms of pesticides and herbicide.”

Reacting to security measures in place, Ibrahim commended Katsina and Zamfara states for bold decision taken, saying the measures were yielding good evidence.

“The communication shutdown is helping because bandits are now unable to communicate with themselves. The action on sale of fuel in jerrycans has curtailed banditry,” he said.

He, however called on other states with security challenges to follow example of Katsina and Kaduna states, as the former had shut down network in some areas and banned motorcycle riders in the state as a precaution.