By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Moses Agbo emerged the overall winner of the 2020 CBN Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament played at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, at the weekend.

Agbo shot 67 net with a combined gross score of 92 to beat the field of 168 golfers, who played in the one-day 18-holes course tournament.

The 25-handicapper, afterward admitted that even though he was not thought of winning the tournament, he got his inspiration on hole 16th when he had his best shot and got a par.

“I never thought I was going to win. I was just playing my normal game hoping that after the rounds may be something will come out. I had my best shot on hole 16th and when I clapped up the tin ball and hit the ball, it was just a few meters to the pin, I kicked the third time and got a par there. From that moment on, I hit other pars up to five and which I have I never played like that before in this golf course.

“So, I feel great winning the tournament and it was a wonderful today for me because this is my first major title in my golf career,” he said.

The CBN sponsored tournament, which is the 13th edition in the series, also produced winners in different categories.

Former Lady captain of Jaji Golf Club, Rachael Danjuma, won the best nett in the ladies category. The 8-handicapper shot 75 nett with a gross score of 83 to beat her closest rival, J. Abdullahi, who 77 nett with a gross score of 92.

A. Birch emerged the winner in CBN Staff category with the nett score of 73, beating Abubakar Umar Abdullahi and O. Owoeye to second and third position respectively.

The competition also saw Sola Arooyungbo winning the first prize for best CBN pensioners.

Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said the tournament since inception has continued to strengthen the bond between golfers in addition to affording the Bank another reliable platform for obtaining feedback on its policies and initiatives with particular focus on how they impact on the people and the economy.

Emefiele, who was represented by Edward Adamu, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services

CBN, noted that the Bank’s consistency in promoting the game of golf and other sports in the country has had a remarkable impact on youths and sportsmen/women generally.

“The sponsored events have continued to provide platforms for Nigerians to express themselves, as well as launch into the international sporting sphere. At the CBN, we are committed to sustaining people-centered policies. Through interventions in various sectors of the economy, the Bank is able to touch lives and livelihoods. Specifically, the Bank’s policies prioritize jobs, wealth creation and inclusion.”

Captain of the IBB Golf Club, Shola Awoyungbo, described the competition as one of the big events in the Club’s golfing calendar and noted that golfers always looked forward to it. He commended the apex bank for ensuring that the competition held in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic challenges, noting that the tournament had contributed to the development of amateur golfing in the country.