BY CHINELO CHIKELU, Abuja.

Agence Francaise De Development (AFD), and Institute Francais Nigeria (IFN) commemorated the International Women’s Day (IWD) by celebrating success stories of Nigerian women bridging the gender inequality gap.

Marking the event with the premiere of AFD funded documentary film “Women With Big Ideas,” the film follows three women: dancer, choreographer and CEO of Krump Studios, Jemimah Angulu; filmmaker and CEO, Girls Voices, Carolyn Seaman; and linguist and educationist, Maryam Yakubu with big ideas to create equal opportunities for women in a society where the male had a head start.

Deploying a cinema of reality, filmmaker, Helene Pont follows for a period of three days the daily activities of Angulu, Seaman and Yakubucapturing a specific story and their unique methods of impact.

Speaking at the premiere AFD country director Pascal Grangereau said supporting documentaries and NGOs that promote gender equality falls under AFD’s objective of changing societies views on the issue.

He said while AFD has had no gender-specific projects, since opening operations in Nigeria in 2009, its programme description PAD defines

in detail their expectations and factors in issues like climate change and gender equality. He added that projects are revisited with partners and

readjusted to fit AFD’s PAD.

Good examples include its large-scale infrastructure project in Lagos State transport sector that ensures the system is gender-inclusive,

with a certain number of females employed as BRT bus drivers and in other aspects of its operation.

“We try to induce in different aspects the equality between men and women, you know small but permanent touches in our projects, and we

force ourselves to think about it. We hope to have in the near future projects aimed specifically at gender issues,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting the overwhelming negativity of Nigerian documentaries and news reports on gender-equality issues, the filmmaker who made her debut in filmmaking with the documentary, was inspired to celebrate the success stories. In choosing the subjects for the film, Pont admits that it was a

hard process as she met with many interesting women. ‘‘I decided to follow the profession journey of these three in order to have a large

picture of the empowerment of these women. They let me follow them for a few days and I tried to remain faithful to their message.’’