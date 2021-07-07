Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has accused residents of Port Harcourt, the state capital, of sabotaging its efforts toward environmental cleanup of the state.

The agency therefore appealed to Rivers’ people and those doing business in the state not to work against the good efforts of the agency to ensure that the state is environmentally clean and healthy to all residents.

Speaking in Port Harcourt yesterday, Obuah, said any action that negates the sanitation laws of the state including disposing of wastes outside the government approved hours of 6pm-12midnight and outside the government approved receptacles amounts to sabotage.

He spoke against the backdrop of some lawless open truck drivers intercepted by 4pm along Ernest Ikoli Street, Old GRA Monday, July 5, and another at New GRA illegally dumping wastes.

RIWAMA sole administrator wondered why these recalcitrant truck drivers take pleasure in flouting simple instructions and rules even when all it requires is to exercise patience for one or two hours to the stipulated time and at approved government receptacles.