The Federal Treasury will continue to ensure timely release of funds to the Nigerian Navy and other Armed Forces to enable them record greater successes in securing the country’s territorial waters and sovereignty.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo, at the Defense Headquarters in Abuja.

While acknowledging the enormous responsibility saddled on the Nigerian Navy and other Armed Forces, Idris stated that the Federal Treasury will continue to support the Nigerian Armed Forces to achieve more successes.

“The Nigerian Navy and other Armed Forces have kept the country one in terms of discharge of their duties. Your responsibility is enormous, you need every support. We will continue to support you by giving you the necessary tools for you to deliver,” he said.

Idris congratulated the Naval Chief on his appointment and stressed that no effort will be spared to sustain the cordial relationship that has existed between the Nigeria Armed Forces and the Federal Treasury.

In his remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Gambo expressed delight at the visit of the Accountant General of the Federation and extolled the cordial relationship that has existed between the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Federal Treasury.

He noted that the security challenges the country is facing is not insurmountable, adding that “it is now more action, less talk” as directed by the President.

The Chief of Naval Staff advocated improved welfare for Officers and Men in terms of infrastructure to quarter Naval Ratings and Officers.

