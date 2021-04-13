BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Accountant-general of the federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris has said he is ready to partner valuable stakeholders that will help consolidate ongoing financial management reforms initiatives of the federal government.

Idris made the remarks when he received the partners of Ernst and Young (EY) in his office in Abuja. The delegation from EY was led by its advisory leader (West Africa), Mr. Ben Afudego.

“The OAGF does not want a generalized approach, we want specifics. No more talking and meeting, we want to achieve results,” Idris said. He said the overall success of the initiatives is hinged on implementation of result-oriented ideas, while calling on stakeholders that can add value to government’s effort to come up.

“We are open to new ideas, we are open to value addition, we believe if we get critical stakeholders, we can achieve even more successes in the reform initiatives,” he said.

He added that individuals not directly involved in the implementation of the reforms are in a better position to assess the efforts of the federal government, while expressing government’s readiness to accept ideas that would help correct whatever anomaly is observed.

“As much as we want improvements in our system and value addition, we don’t want generalized approach, we want specific approach. Come up with specific things you can do to add value, we want results,” he said.

On his part, Afudego said EY would want to work with the OAGF in revenue protection and improvement, asset tracking and monitoring, continuous process improvement, data analytics, digital and other priority areas of the OAGF.

He also reeled out several solutions developed by EY such as; strategic planning and fiscal policy, budget process improvement, revenue administration reforms, treasury modernisation and reform, performance monitoring, evaluation and management which are geared towards addressing all aspect of Public Financial Management (PFM).