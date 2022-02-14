Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court has granted the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) leave to extradite an alleged fraudster, Adedunmola Gbadegesin to the United States of America (USA) to face fraud-related charges.

Justice Osiagor granted the AGF’s request to extradite Gbadegesin to the U.S. after entertaining an extradition application filed and argued by Dr Pius Akutah, a Chief Counsel in the Ministry of Justice.

The AGF had approached the court for Gbadegesin’s extradition in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/765/2021, through the extradition Act (Cap. E25) laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Akutah had told the court in the application that Gbadegesin is charged with a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering by the U.S. government.

He maintained that the offences violate Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 1349, with the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Justice Osiagor after listening to the Federal Government’s lawyer and the counter affidavit filed by the counsel to the alleged fraudster noted that “the original request order of Magistrate Court from the United States of America, the Original request letter duly signed by the Interpol and the Attorney-General of Nigeria application to release the defendant are all attached to the suit.

“I am satisfied that the applicant has been able to establish a prima facie case against the respondents which warrant the prayers sought in motion papers to be considered.

“Consequently, I hereby ordered that the respondent be remanded in the Interpol custody pending the approval of Attorney-General of the Federation for his extradition to the United States of America,” the judge held.

