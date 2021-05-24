The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, and other eminent Nigerians have been honoured by BusinessDay Newspaper for outstanding performance in their various fields of endeavour.

They include serving ministers and heads of government agencies like the Minister of environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud Abubakar; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, His Excellency, Timipre Sylva; Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah; and chairman/CEO, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among others.

At an impressive ceremony in Abuja, the Accountant General of the Federation and other awardees were presented with the BusinessDay Excellence in Public Service Awards 2020, which according to the organizers, was purely based on merit.



BusinessDay said the Accountant General of the Federation was selected for the award due to his sterling performance at the Federal Treasury especially in the implementation of government financial management reforms initiatives.

The organisers noted that policies like the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) in Nigeria, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) have brought discipline, transparency and accountability to public financial transactions.

They also acknowledged the Open Transparency Portal and posting of Revenue Directors to Federal Government-Owned Enterprises (FGOEs) as laudable initiatives of the government.

In a goodwill message at the occasion, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, appreciated BusinessDay for finding him worthy for the award, adding that the award was a confirmation that the government was heading in the right direction in the implementation of the reforms policies.

A statement by the director, Information, Press and Public Relations of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Henshaw Ogubike, said AGF Idris dedicated the award to all staff of the Federal Treasury and expressed optimism that with the continuous support and encouragement of well-meaning individuals and organizations, more successes will be recorded in the financial management reforms initiatives.