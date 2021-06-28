The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, has emphasised that in order to enhance the dwindling finances of the government, revenue generating agencies should be alive to their responsibility and plug loopholes observed in the system.

He stated this when the leadership of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), led by its executive chairman, Victor Muruako Esq, visited him at the Treasury House in Abuja.

He noted that government at all levels in the country as well as the private sector were experiencing the problem of dwindling revenue, noting that it has presently becomes imperative to seriously address the issue of dwindling finances.

Idris opined that the Federal Government’s annual budget was supposed to be funded through generated revenue, hence the need to change the narrative and make the government rely on its inflows and the finances it generates to fund its activities.

While expressing optimism that the era of deficit budgeting in the country will soon be over, the Accountant General of the Federation noted that, “this can only be achieved when revenue generating Agencies brace up and take their responsibility serious, think out of the box and seal the revenue leakages that are observed in the system.”

He made known the readiness of the Federal Treasury to partner with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and any other agency to bring up solutions to the current economic problems facing the country.

Idris, therefore, approved the setting up of a team comprising officials from both agencies to bring up a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the areas of cooperation between the Treasury and the FRC.

The AGF assured the management of the Commission that the Federal Treasury will give it the needed support in order to achieve its mandate and will make positive inputs to the amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of FRC, Muruako, noted that the agency could only achieve its mandate when the Fiscal Responsibility Act is successfully amended to reflect current realities.

He solicited the support of the Accountant General of the Federation in the proposed amendment of the law.

He commended the Accountant General of the Federation for his financial management reforms initiatives as well as the development of facilities at the Treasury House and sought greater cooperation between the Treasury and the FRC.