The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that he is working tirelessly for the advancement of democracy in the country.

Malami, while reacting to reports that he authored a secret memo advising President Mohammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the country over insecurity, described such report as false and fiction.

According to an online newspaper, the AGF was said to have written a lengthy legal advice to the president, urging him to move swiftly to suspend the fundamental rights of all Nigerians as guaranteed under chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the online report, in the said eight-page secret memo dated May 4, 2021, Mr Malami told President Buhari that insecurity across Nigeria has reached a level that could no longer be checked by existing democratic techniques, saying only a state of emergency promulgated by the president can help return the country to tranquillity.

But the AGF, through his special assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in a statement late Wednesday night, denied the existence of such memo to President Buhari from the former.

”The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the Office to the Presidency.

”The general publics are hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria.

”Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rules of law and tenets of democracy and Constitutional order.

”The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution.

”It is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted Office as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will stoop to what was printed by the media.

”The Government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognised mandates in compliance with principles of transparency, openness and accountability,” Gwandu stated.