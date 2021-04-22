ADVERTISEMENT

BY SUNDAY ISUWA, Abuja

National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) yesterday said it is the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) that is responsible for the payment of its staff salary, not the board.

The acting registrar of the board, Prof Muhammad Shafiu Abdullahi, stated this in an interview and debunked allegation that the board is in charge of payment of staff salary and allowances.

According to Abdullahi, the NBAIS is operating a Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS) adding that there is no way any staff or management can divert salary and allowance meant for staff of the board.

He also countered an allegation that some staff of the board were illegally suspended, adding that due process was followed in suspending any staff found guilty just like any other organisation, ministry, department and agency.

The acting registrar advised journalists to always crosscheck their facts before publication to avoid defamation or libel and misinforming the public.