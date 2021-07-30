Accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris has reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to prompt payment of salaries and the general welfare of workers.

Idris, while interacting with the leadership of the national association of senior civil servants of Nigeria, who were on a courtesy visit to him in Abuja, noted that the federal government was not oblivious of the importance of a well-motivated workforce.

He emphasised that the federal government will continue to work assiduously to eliminate hitches that may occur in the system so that prompt payment of workers’ salaries would be sustained.

The AGF congratulated the executive of the national association of senior civil servants of Nigeria on their victory at the elections and prayed that their tenure would be devoid of rancour and unnecessary conflicts.

He advised the leadership of the association to focus on issues that promote unity and well-being of its members and the country at large. He said the association should “remain on track; never deviate, never be dragged into trivial, sectional and sentimental issues which are not basic to the cause and objectives of the association.”

He assured them of the readiness of the federal treasury to continue to partner and collaborate with them on all matters that have to do with staff welfare and national development.

On the relationship with the in-house staff unions, the AGF said the management of the federal treasury has entrenched a culture of mutual respect and cooperation with the staff unions and has made them fully involved in decision-making. He said the policy of mutual cooperation between the staff unions and management has resulted in the successes recorded by the federal treasury.

Speaking earlier, national president of the association Tommy Etim said to ensure productivity, there must be industrial harmony in the public service. He expressed delight at what he described as symbiotic relationship between the management and the staff unions in the Federal Treasury.

He applauded the management of the federal treasury for the priority given to staff welfare and safety as well as infrastructural developments.