Accountant-general of the federation Ahmed Idris has advised the postmaster-general of the federation and management team of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to explore its human and material resources to improve the agency.

Idris said this when the management of NIPOST, led by the postmaster-general of the federation, Dr Ismail Adewusi, paid him courtesy visit in Abuja.

Idris said if the agency’s human and material resources are fully explored, NIPOST could generate more revenue. He advised the management of NIPOST to go beyond the conventional management practices and consider new perspectives and strategies in order to turn around the fortune of the agency for the better.

“I want to reiterate that NIPOST is sitting on a gold mine, NIPOST is sitting on assets, physical assets, landed properties, NIPOST has vast human and material resources. You should wake up and live up to expectation because in all honesty, there is no reason why NIPOST should remain the way it is,” he said.

He said the objective of the federal government is to make NIPOST more active and alive in line with the overall desire to enhance revenue generation and accountability.

Speaking earlier, the postmaster-general commended the AGF for his support, saying that the AGF’s advice helped tremendously in resolving the crises with the FIRS.