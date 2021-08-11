Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State who are not satisfied with the outcome of the last ward congresses in Ifedore local government area have gone to the federal high court to challenge the conduct of the congresses.

The aggrieved members are asking the federal high court to set aside and nullify actions and decisions taken by the leadership of the party in the purported ward congresses held on Saturday, 31st July 2021.

They threatened that if pushed away by the party, the APC might not win any election in Ifedore local government in future elections.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Akure, a leader of the party and former lawmaker, Mr Idowu Adebusuyi, said “The Ondo State caretaker committee failed to conduct any congress in Ifedore local government in Ondo State by the party’s constitution.

According to Adebusuyi “The Ondo State Caretaker Committee purportedly imposed the names of his loyalists on the members of the APC in Ifedore Local Government in Ondo State in flagrant to lay down the constitution of the party.

“The purported nomination of members of the party in Ifedore Local Government of Ondo State to represent the local government is unknown to the constitution of the party.

“Failure to conduct the ward congress in Ifedore Local Government of Ondo State by the APC’s Constitution is a flagrant violation of ‘the rights of the members of the party in the local government.

“The members of the party in the local government were denied their constitutional rights to exercise their franchise by the law.

“That there is no consensus or election in the purported ward congress conducted in Ifedore Local Government on 31St July 2021 by the APC Constitution.’’