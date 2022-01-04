Immediate past national organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), has called on the federal government to ease the tension in the South East by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people.

Akobundu, in his New Year message also urged leaders of the South East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing the region.

He said, “It is with great optimism of better days ahead that I congratulate Nigerians, especially the people of Abia State for crossing into the New Year 2022.

“Indeed, this year holds a lot of promises to us as individuals and as a people. For this, we must reinforce our sense of mutual respect and pursuit of the common good for the peaceful and prosperous society we yearn for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is against this backdrop that I earnestly call on the Federal Government to immediately ease the tension in the Southeast by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people.”

He said southeasterners are not violent but peace loving and very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood.

“Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the South East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region.

“The South East is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He celebrated the resilience, industry and determination of the people of Abia State just as he urged them to march into the New Year with such spirit and move the state to the next level of prosperity.

He further congratulated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and all the people of Abia State on the New Year and urged them to remain united, prayerful and focused.