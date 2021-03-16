The agitation for presidency of Igbo extraction ahead of 2023 has sparked a subtle internal tussle of sorts within the region, NNAMDI MBAWIKE writes.

The agitation for a president of South East extraction has dominated political space for a while. However the unfolding intrigues, arising from bi-partisan meetings by political leaders from the region is instructive, analysts opine.

The intrigues surrounding the recent bi-partisan political meetings held in Abia and Enugu States this year, reflects the simmering rivalry within the region. Prominent Igbo leaders including governors from the zone boycotted the two meetings.

The meetings according to the conveners, were meant to be strategic to the presidential ambition of the zone in 2023. For them, it was designed to be party-blind, especially as the region of five states has two All Progressives Congress (APC) – Imo and Ebonyi — and two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Abia and Enugu. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) controls Anambra State.

Instead of galvanising political leaders from the zone, it would seem like the intrigues surrounding the convening of the meetings is brewing a subtle rift among the Igbo leaders.

At the Igbere meeting which held in January this year, the political leaders appealed to Nigerians across all geopolitical zones and ethnic nationalities to support a Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Kalu; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon . Nkeiru Onyejeocha; spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; and Chief Chekwas Okorie.

“To make good our demand and reciprocate such good faith, we have decided, as a geopolitical zone with substantial presence in every part of the country to give a block vote and throw our full weight behind any major political party, particularly the APC and PDP that zones its presidential ticket to the South East in 2023 general election.

“We resolved to work for such a party irrespective of our different individual political parties.”

The Igbere meeting angered the South East governors who disclosed that they refused to attend the meeting because they were not invited. This is despite the fact that they convened a virtual meeting same day the Igbere meeting held.

What’s more, the resolutions at the meeting did not go down well with the governors who argued that “If there should be such a meeting which they feel is very necessary, the governors must be seen to be informed and be part and parcel of calling such a meeting.” .

Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi, told newsmen after the virtual meeting that “the organisers used the names of the governors as conveners without their permission.”

Umahi, who disclosed that all the five regional governors attended the virtual Governors forum’s meeting said “The Gov

ernors of South East frowns at such attitude and would want to disassociate themselves from such a meeting.”

However, same scenario played out at the Enugu meeting last week. The Enugu meeting, a follow up meeting to the Igbere gathering, was convened by Kalu. It was learnt that the conveners reached out to governors and other stakeholders to attend the meeting.

But the early invitations could not remedy the situation as the governors and other prominent stakeholders didn’t attend the meeting.

LEADERSHIP can report that the attendance at the second bi-partisan regional meeting was worse than the Igbere meeting as the governors of the zone; former secretary to the government of the federation, Pius Anyim, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon . Nkeiru Onyejeocha , among others boycotted it.

Besides Umahi,, governors of Imo, Abia and Anambra States did not attend the meeting. Members of the National Assembly also failed to attend the meeting which lasted for several hours without a communiqué.

Although the conveners refused to address journalists after the meeting, sources said those who were in attendance could not reach a consensus.

Be that as it may, some of the conveners of the meeting who spoke with LEADERSHIP claim that they are trying to galvanise the Igbo ahead of 2023. But other sources told our correspondent that the heightening crisis of confidence among political leaders in the zone is at the heart of the unfolding intrigues.

There are speculations that Kalu, the convener of the meeting, is trying to use the meeting to actualise his presidential ambition, a development that has made many to boycott the meetings.

On the other hand, it is also being speculated that Umahi, who recently joined the APC, is also tactically frustrating the meeting because he is allegedly nursing presidential or vice presidential ambition.

Still, for what it is worth, watchers of events in the region, aver that the absence of the governors could indicate divsion among the political leaders in the region especially as they are supposed to be the motivating force behind the quest for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Reacting to the two meetings, spokesman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia said “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide was not invited to the meetings held by the political class.

“Ohanaeze plays an interventionist role in politics. It is the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization and by it’s supervisory functions, we are not supposed to be part of both the Igbere and Enugu bi-partisan political meetings. I cannot answer for the governors” he said.

In his reaction, a former PDP national auditor, Barrister Ray Nnaji said the meeting will not change anything if the conveners fail to carry the governors along.

He, however, reminded the conveners that the presidential position cannot be zoned out of sentiments.

Nnaji noted that parties consider the strength of where the votes will come from before zoning the Presidency hence the need for the conveners to lobby the governors.

“The meetings will not change anything except the governors are carried along. Presidency is not zoned out of sentiments. You must consider the strength of where the votes will come from” Nnaji stated.

Also reacting to the low turnout of expected political leaders at the meeting, a grassroot mobilizer in Enugu, Mr Ike Nwankwo said “it is unfortunate that the Igbo are still divided” . He advised the governors to “place the interest of Igbos above personal interest.”

Going by the maxim that a house divided against itself cannot stand, all eyes will be on the actions and inactions of key political actors in the Igbo presidency project.