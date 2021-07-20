The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has temporarily lifted the indefinite suspension placed on a Nollywwod actress, Ms Queeneth Hilbert, over alleged professional misconduct.

Hilbert was suspended by AGN on June 3, following preliminary investigations into several complaints received from the Film and Video Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (FVPMAN) over her alleged breach of contract.

Mr Emeka Rollas, President of AGN announced the partial lifting of the suspension in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, by the guild’s Director of Communication, Monalisa Chinda-Coker.

According to the statement, the partial suspension was to enable the 29-year-old actress complete all pending contractual jobs she signed before the suspension.

“The decision of the guild to partially withdraw the suspension was in the spirit of comradeship with the Film and Video Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (FVPMAN).

“They wrote to express the untold hardship and losses some of its members who had contracted the actress before her indefinite suspension are presently experiencing.

” Thus, in solidarity with FVPMAN over the plight of some of its members, AGN has to lift the ban partially, to enable the actress complete all her pending jobs.

“Queeneth Hilbert is hereby free to resume filming of all existing and pending jobs that she has been contracted before the suspension with immediate effect,” Rollas said.

He, however, stressed that the suspension would be fully lifted after the actress and model completed the filming of ‘De Meks Movies’ as recommended by the National Disciplinary Committee headed by Mr Sam Dede.

Rolland explained that the Dede-led committee had conducted thorough investigations, met with all concerned parties in the matter and came up with recommendations which the guild would implement very soon.

He thanked the disciplinary committee for doing a thorough job on the matter.

The committee chaired by Sam Dede, comprised of renowned actors and actresses such as, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Clarion Chukwurah, Funsho Adeolu, Tricia Eseigbe, Adigizi Bala and Lillian Amah- Aluko who served as the Secretary.

Rollas expressed hope that with the temporary lifting of the suspension, Hilbert would adjust and adhere to the ethics of the profession.

The AGN national president urged its members to always report any act of unprofessional treatment in any job to state chapter chairmen or the national secretariat for immediate action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Hilbert, the Nigerian-born Lebanese and mother of one, was suspended over allegations of professional misconduct, breach of contract, abandoning of film set without permission, gross negligence of production timing and protocols among others. (NAN)