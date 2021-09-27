The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Abuja Grassroots Projects (AGP) have dissociated themselves from a plan to protest against the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) under the auspices of their group.

According to them, the anti-CBN protest plot involves some faceless fellow and his sponsors paying miscreants to attack the CBN and making a baseless call for the sack of Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank, for failing to resign before Thursday, September 23, 2021.

In a statement by the coordinator, Abuja Grassroots Projects (AGP), Isa Abubakar, said by this statement, they are calling the attention of security agencies, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force of the plan of this impostor and his co-travelers to attack the CBN Headquarters and other government institutions after being paid to stage a bribed protest using the name of their group.

He said “we would like to put on record that these impostors are not members of our group. They are only bent on using our NGO’s name for their selfish interest.

“Our investigation has shown that these people are professional blackmailers and who are always available to be paid and rented for nefarious activities.

“We are also, by this statement, disowning the planned protest scheduled for Monday.

He urged the security operatives to arrest the arrowhead and his hired crowd who were paid to smear the President and the CBN governor’s efforts which are helping to stabilize the naira.

“We, as a group, pass a vote of confidence on Buhari and Emefiele result oriented efforts in growing our nation’s economy and state

clearly that we are proud of their efforts and condemn this ongoing efforts by desperate political elements to discredit their efforts,” he said .