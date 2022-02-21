BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A Kaduna-based agricultural company, AgroLog Limited has distributed foodstuffs and provided medicare worth N20million to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 15 camps in Southern Kaduna and parts of Kaduna Central senatorial district.

AgroLog has a vision to create social innovations to lift the rural poor out of poverty and transform them into the engine of economic growth.

Speaking to newsmen before the distribution of the foodstuffs and other basic daily needs, the managing director/ chief executive officer of AgroLog company, Dr Manzo Maigari, said the distribution which was part of the corporate social responsibility of the company is to put smiles on the faces of the displaced persons, adding that about ten thousand families are targetted for the gesture.

Maigari said, “We are here to give back to the society and people who are victims of banditry attacks, some of whom are rendered homeless and taking shelter in places other than their homes.

“We have mobilised items of immediate needs for the victims. These include beans, palm oil, rice, soaps, sanitary pads among others for no fewer than 10,000 IDPs in various camps. We budgeted N20 million for these items. Some are in kind, while part of the money is set aside to foot medical bills of some of the victims.

“We understand clearly that government alone cannot do it. So, we call on other well spirited Nigerians and organizations to also come to the aid of these people who now live in IDPs’ camps, the whole package is aimed at touching 10,000 families from Chikun to Kaura and we are committed to this.

“Some of the items are packaged for the families of victims. We will take the bulks to the over 15 IDPs’ camps in these areas. These camps are in Southern Kaduna including some areas in Kaduna central and Kaduna metropolis.

“As long as bandits’ attacks continue unabated, people will always be in need. So, we will continue to assist people as part of our giving back to the society,” he assured.

“We are working with Resilient Aid and Dialogue Initiative (RADI) Foundation as partners because they have been in the field and have been supporting the IDPs. Many other people have made donations through them and we find them worthy partners, so they are the ones that are going to implement the distribution and we work with them very closely because they have identified the camps for us and those in needs” he said.

Also at the event, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) president, Hon Jonathan Asake, said, “I am overwhelmed. I lack words to express my happiness with this kind gesture coming from someone who is not a politician. I thank all the partners for providing these items to our people who are suffering because of banditry attacks.

“Some of the displaced persons are not in official camps. We have camp in Chikun, Zonkwa, Kafanchan and other areas in neighbouring communities. We have over 15 camps in this zone. Some of these victims go begging for food. Some need medical care. So am happy that an organisation like this is carrying out this social responsibility for our people.

“We call on government and other spirited individuals to come to the help of our people, a lot of who are homeless and can no longer go to their farms for fear of attack, we have humanitarian crisis in southern Kaduna and it needs urgent attention,” he said.

The first IDP camp visited to flag off the distribution was the Ungwa Zawo camp located in Goni Gora of Chikun local government area.