Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has given its full backing to the 2021 AGRICON International Conference and Expo as it collaborates with Agribusiness Innovation International Limited, for the biggest agricultural event in the country.

The event which holds at International Conference Centre, Abuja on September 21 and 22, 2021 with the theme: “#EndHunger Today: Building a National Resilience for Sustainable food Security”, provides a platform for key stakeholders to discuss salient issues about food security in post COVID-19 period and a showcase of innovative agricultural inputs, machinery and ancillary services.

The managing director of Agrobusiness international Limited, Mrs Stella Oraka, said collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development underlines government’s determination and commitment to the development and growth of the agricultural sector of the economy.

‘’As the initiators, we recognise that AGRICON 2021 is a bold step to achieve the collective desire of food security for all. And the Ministry of Agriculture has given its backing to the programme. We are committed to achieve the set objective according to the theme ‘#EndHunger Today: Building a National Resilience for Sustainable Food Security’,” she added.

According to the organisers, it will also bring into focus contemporary strategies for increasing farm yield, agricultural finance, agro-export solutions and more.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet policy makers, foreign experts, hundreds of agripreneurs and international offtakers, processors, including women and youth in agriculture.

Other collaborators of this mega event include the Institute of Soil Science, National Agricultural Seed Council, Nigeria Agriculture Quarantine Service, Oil Palm Growers of Nigeria, Nigeria National Accreditation System, and much more.

“We are pleased with the interest and enthusiasm of agribusiness stakeholders in the country and overseas to be part of the event,’’ Oraka said.