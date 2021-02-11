By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held advocacy on the adoption and utilization of Orange Fleshed Sweet (OFS) patato in the Northeast.

The one-day stakeholders meeting in Yola identified and address critical challenges, mitigating against the utilization to unlock health and wealth benefit underutilized to poor adoption of the variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Karima Babangida, Director in the ministry, declared open the meeting, reiterated the commitment of the ministry to ensuring that, the nation does not experience any food crises, arising from the fall-out of covid-19 pandemic especially farmers and value chain actors in the agricultural sector.

According to her, creating a forum for key players in the sweet potato value chain to chart a way forward in production, processing and marketing of the commodity is inline with the agricultural diversification policy of the federal government.

Mr Obadiah Noah, the Adamawa State Director of the ministry who spoke on her behalf said, confirmed the readiness of the ministry to explore the opportunities within the value chain in furtherance to achieving food and nutrition security for the nation

“The ministry is aware of the immense wealth creation in sweet potato production and nutritional benefits of OFS potato.

He tasked agencies to proffer solutions to the challenges of patato production, as well as participants to embrace new innovations in production processing and marketing of the commodity.