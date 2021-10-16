Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has said that with concerted efforts of Agro-preneurs, the agricultural sector would increase its contribution to the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 23 per cent to 50 per cent in the next 10 years.

He said this will further help in actualising the federal government’s policy of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10years.

The minister made this known at a roundtable discussion on agro-preneurs success stories and mentorship clinic which is part of the activities to mark this year’s World Food Day celebration in Abuja.

Abubakar stated that the federal government’s economic diversification policy to agriculture, as an alternative to oil and gas, and the investment of agro-preneurs projected Nigeria to become the largest producer of rice in Africa from 2019, the first in Cassava and Yam production globally, adding that sharing the success stories of agro-preneurs would serve as motivation to other teaming youth to see agriculture as a promising sector they could build a successful career. He emphasized that agriculture has a long-standing role in Nigeria’s economy with 70 per cent of the population engaged in the sector, noting that the expectations from agriculture to drive the economy would only be achieved when entrepreneurs take deliberate actions to invest in different value chains.