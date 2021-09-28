Agrichainx Innovative Technologies Limited, Africa’s first global agricultural blockchain has unveiled celebrity actress and humanitarian, King Tonto Dikeh, as its official brand ambassador.

The unveiling ceremony which took place in Abuja yesterday had Tonto Dikeh in attendance after signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agrichainx.

Speaking at the ceremony, the founder and chief executive officer of Agrichainx Innovative Technologies Limited, Dr Dodfrey Akhayagboke, said the choice of the celebrity was to show its commitment to global empowerment to the less privileged and to the struggling women around the world.

He said Tonto Dikeh would remain the official face of the firm for the next few months and the company is privileged to have her as her ambassador.

“To support the growth of our economy and we are privileged to have her on board as our brand ambassador. Within the next few months, she will be helping us to promote Agrichainx,” Akhayagboke said.

He also said the firm has been in operation since 2018 and has developed its native crypto currency called Agricoin which has been listed in 12 exchanges which can convert their agricoins into their various choices of currencies.

“Agrichainx has registered users in 129 countries around the world, we have very active communities in 15 African countries and we have visited all the states in Nigeria educating and creating awareness about agriculture and blockchain.

“We have done a lot in alleviating the plights of farmers throughout Africa,” Akhayagboke added.

In her speech, King Tonto Dikeh said agriculture is very dear to her heart. Dikeh appealed to governments to increase the help giving to farmers in loans and access to tools especially in rural areas. King Tonto Dikeh, is a livestock and plantation farmer.