Contemporary issues affecting agribusiness in Nigeria and efforts at achieving sustainable food security will be the central discourse as agriculture experts converge on Abuja at an international conference and expo.

According to the organisers, the event with the theme “#EndHunger Today: Building A National Resilience for Sustainable Food Security’’, was designed to create a forum for the agribusiness innovators and stakeholders from all over the world to exchange views on how best to end hunger.

The managing director of Agribusiness Innovation Ltd, Mrs Stella Oraka, said the event which holds at the International Conference, Abuja in September will avail participants with new approaches to crops improvement, value addition on staple foods processing, modern techniques to improve farm yield, ﬁsh production and animal husbandry. She noted that it is geared towards stemming the specter of unemployment and food insecurity now confronting the country.

She further explained that AGRICON 2021 is a forum aimed at exposing participants to opportunities and improve the export potentials of Nigerian farmers and agric-entrepreneurs through provision of links with international markets; as well as create awareness on modern farming techniques and sensitisation on export bound certiﬁcation procedures.

The programme is in collaboration with stakeholder organisations such as Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), IITA, Biosafety Management Agency etc. Also expected are participants from the USA, Europe, Asia and other African countries.