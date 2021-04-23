BY AUGUSTINE AGBO, Abuja

Farm4Me, Nigeria’s leading agritech company, has bagged Africa’s Leading Quality Farm Equipment Sales & Rental Service Provider of the Year award 2021.

The feat was recorded at the 7th African Quality Achievement Awards 2021, held in Lagos.

The award, organised by World Quality Alliance was a testament to years of hard work by Farm4Me, which a few weeks ago clinched another valuable award, emerging as West Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand, making it two international awards in months.

The annual African Quality Achievement Awards recognises Africa’s companies, personalities and products that apply quality culture, management best practices and excellent service to achieve corporate objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farm4Me, according to the organisers, won the category award due to its outstanding role in the development of mechanized agriculture in Nigeria through the rental and sales of quality equipment to boost agriculture in the country.

While receiving the award on behalf of Farm4Me, Esther Apaa, the company’s Customer Relationship manager, vowed that the honour will further motivate the company in its desire to nurture a new generation of wealthy farmers and ensure food security for Nigeria and Africa.

Reiterating the mission statement of the company ―to empower over 20 million smallholder farmers in Nigeria with affordable access to tractors, planters and harvesters, Apaa said, “We are inspired by this award to strive for the full mechanization of Agriculture in Nigeria.

‘”At Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, we are building the next generation infrastructures to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture Revolution in Nigeria.”

She spoke of Farm4Me’s passion to positively impact the lives of rural farmers in Nigeria.

“We are happy about the great opportunities ahead of us as we continually strive to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in Agriculture across Nigeria and eventually the continent of Africa,” she stressed.