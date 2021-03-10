BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) has charged agricultural research institutes in the country to consistently maintain professionalism in all their undertakings.

Executive secretary of ARCN, Prof Garba Sharabutu, gave this charge during the agricultural sector sensitisation conference for directors of administration, registrars and union leaders in Nigerian Agricultural Research Institutes (NARIs) and federal colleges of agriculture (FCAs), yesterday in Abuja.

He noted that the mandate of the council is to advice the federal government policies and priorities in agricultural research training and extension activities.

Sharabutu urged the union to ensure the implementation of the approved master plans by the appropriate research institute, universities and other bodies.

He said, “Work with states to build feeder roads, provide electricity and water, increase farm to market access, and support enterprise initiatives across the Federation. Engage in land clearing and development in collaboration with States and local governments to widen the area of operation and expand agricultural activities nationwide.

“Engage with state governments and private entities to scale-up rearing of cattle, sheep and goats, dairy poultry; boost maize, sorghum, rice, cassava, tomato, yam, cowpea, soybean, cocoa, palm oil, rubber, shea, acha/sesame, cotton, millet, groundnut, sugarcane, cashew and fish production.

“Implement a Rural Transformation Plan, including the Green Imperative on public private partnership, expand the Mechanization and Animal Traction programmes Implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) through the programmes on Animal Breeding and Conservation, Grazing Reserves Development, Dairy Value Chain Development and Small Ruminant Development.”