By Johnson Eze |

Agriculture is one of the most strategic sectors in the economy of any nation. Aside from its unique role of enhancing food security for the population, it is indispensable in the sustenance of industries as it produces cash crops that constitute raw materials for manufacturing activities. Almost everybody in Nigeria, Africa and in fact most developing countries of the world is exposed to agricultural activity as it is naturally a culture, occupation and vocation for many.

Essentially, the sector is the most labour-intensive and generates the highest number of employment for the people – accounting for over 34.66% of jobs in Nigeria for 2020 alone.

It is in recognition of this overriding importance, that the Nigerian government liberalised the sector as an area of business civil servants are permitted to engage in while still occupying government office. In that sense, proceeds from agricultural business can go a long way in augmenting salaries and supporting the national economy.

For agro-enterprise to be profitable, impactful, and contribute meaningfully to the GDP and food security program of the nation, participants have to do it with innovation, intelligence and acumen to compete favourably in modern day business realities that often have global outlook for sustainability.

An obvious example is the Gazewa Commodity Market and Exchange GCMX – a pristine agricultural investment initiative recently established in Gazewa suburb of Kano State that has been receiving accolades in the ways and manner it is reinventing and catalysing economic activities especially in agriculture and its entire value chain.

In fact, Gazewa Commodity Market and Exchange is an economic wonder of the generation. A delegation of Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative led

by Alhaji Bashir Tofa who visited the place described the facility as “a 250 hectres business hub for farmers, commodity traders, manufacturers and commodity exchange”.

A report by an economic policy analyst described it as high ranking in international best practices in agricultural investment, stating that the investors and promoters reasoned globally and acted locally to impact the Nigerian society.

The promoters and investors’ expertise, foresight and knowledge of wealth creation as conceived in relation to it were done in the best interest of the agro-economy which holds a lot of potential for the nation.

Reminiscent of the era of the regional governments when the Northern Region Marketing Board was assisting farmers sell their agricultural produce

at good prices and at the same time export some overseas for revenue generation, GCMX Ltd is a modern day business hub that provides limitless opportunities for millions of famers with much more services in the agriculture value chain . It is indeed an establishment that has come to touch the lives of not just Kano indigenes, but the northern region as a whole.

Consequently when some online media organisations had published some negative articles about it they attracted the resentment of many opinion analysts who described such publication as a desperate effort to tarnish the image of a well-established organization assisting farmers out of their predicament.

The National Secretary of a CSO, Media Network Against Corruption, Comrade Michael Etim, while reacting to the publication, condemned those propagating negative views against the company, describing them as fake news mongers, adding that the promoters of Gazewa are competent and have groomed the company to enviable status. Success, he said, has many parents, while failure is an orphan. He said, we must all learn to support great ideas in the society and commend the people behind them.

– Johnson is the publisher of Instant Africa Magazine and writes from Abuja