The role of agric extension workers is vital in the development of agricultural value chains. JOSEPH CHIBUEZE in this report looks at how their absence is affecting food production in Nigeria and efforts being made to increase their number.

Not too long ago, the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, cried out that the number of agriculture extension officers in the country is far too inadequate to service the large army of farmers in the country.

Specifically, the minister said there are only 15,000 extension workers to serve a farming population of 70 million. He therefore, appealed to development partners, corporate organisations as well as private individuals to review their strategy and initiate programmes to train more extension workers. This he said would help lift the Nigerian farmers from subsistence level to a mechanised level.

Over the years, Nigerian smallholder farmers have continued to lag behind their peers, unable to raise their productivity by taking advantage of modern farming techniques available.

Agricultural extension service is the application of scientific research and new knowledge to agricultural practices through farmers’ education.

The extension agents function as the link between farmers, research institutes and the government. Extension workers help train peasant farmers in the proper use of fertiliser and other related agricultural inputs to boost food production.

The inability of these farmers to access vital information that is beneficial to them owing to the dearth of extension agents, have reduced agricultural productivity in the country for decades.

In what looks like a direct response to the minister’s appeal, recently, the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, was at Shabu Integrated Farms in Kokona local government area of the state to launch Nigerian’s first Agriprenuer Academy, an initiative of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the current chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and former governor of Nasarawa State.

Located about 35 kilometres from Keffi, the academy is designed to provide strategic and practical training to promote experiential transfer of good agricultural practices to the new and old generation of farmers, agripreneurs as well as closing the training gap for most universities and colleges of agriculture, including the research community.

The academy is to provide tailored trainings for people across the various strata of the country’s agricultural space as well as provide a conducive environment for researchers to take advantage of the farm’s standard facilities.

It is to operate from three centres, Shabu with 2000 hectares of land devoted for the production of tubers, maize, sorghum, soybean, sesame seeds as well as banana; Marmara centre, with large plantations of citrus, plantains, mangoes, bananas, earthen pond for fish production and 40,000 capacity poultry for egg production as well as a feed mill.

The Gauta centre is for dairy farm with a complete automated milking system.

Among the facilities available at the Academy for a practical and hands-on training include, a conducive training environment and comfortable accommodation for trainees; 250 hectares of maize farm, 700 hectares of sorghum farm and large land mass for cassava, yam, sesame seed and pasture production.

The centre also has a high tech green house, 70,000 capacity fish ponds with hatchery and drying kiln, fish feed mill and packaging machines, plantations of citrus, mango, banana and plantain among others.

The Academy is also affiliated with Abdullahi Adamu Centre for Agricultural Value Chain Development, Nasarawa State University, the University of Ibadan, ABU Zaria, IITA Ibadan among others.

Speaking at the graduation of the first set of 50 trainees that have completed their training, the initiator of the Academy, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who is also the founder of Shabu Integrated Farms, explained that he was driven by the conviction that the future of the nation and its prosperity lies in its agricultural endowments.

According to him, “This is even more relevant now than ever before with the rapid growth in human population and decline in economy and crude oil revenue.”

He said despite the increase in the number of agriculture institutions and research centres, there is an absence of skills set that will be able to provide on farm service and extension workers that would disseminate knowledge on good agricultural practices and innovations that would lead to increased production, efficiency and entrepreneurship. “It is worrisome that extension service workers have completely disappeared from our system,” Adamu stressed.

Senator Adamu also said that there is no known facility in Nigeria and the West African sub-region today that is capable of providing a functional training based on knowledge, skills and value system that produces a critical mass of men and women equipped with technical and a new entrepreneurial culture to provide simple services like operating tractors, feed production, land preparation, fertiliser application and many others except the Songhai Farms in Benin Republic. “I like to report to you that the Agriprenure Academy whose motto is: Learning by Doing, is conceptionalised to respond to this national reality.”

He noted that the Agripreneur Academy is also intended to be a knowledge and innovation hub with intensive lInkage and collaborations with Universities, national and International Research Organisations and Certification Agencies.

“My dream is to impact knowledge base agricultural practices and unleash a critical mass of skilled agricultural labour force/service providers. I therefore urge all and sundry to join me in this endeavour for the growth and productivity enhancement of Nigeria Agriculture, as this is the sure way of achieving its full potentials as major substitute to oil,” Adamu said.

Obviously overwhelmed by the quality of facilities available at the Academy and the potential of having a large number of well-trained extension service workers, Governor Sule who was personally present at the event, said, “This is an Academy that if properly nurtured, properly supported will be the foundation for the take-off of indigenous agricultural activities here in Nasarawa State.”

He promised to facilitate other big commercial farmers to carry out their training at the centre.

“Let me tell you, companies like Azman, Olam, Dangote and all others who train their staff, would actually find it unwise to go and be looking for forex to send their people for training outside the country when they can train them right here in this farm.

He also promised to assist the trainees to make sure they succeed by introducing them to NIRSAL so they can obtain working capital to fund their projects.

The director of the academy, Professor Maikano Ari said the academy is going to provide tailored trainings for people across the various strata of the country’s agricultural space.

He said the academy would also be a conducive environment for researchers to take advantage of the farm’s standard facilities, which are not available in most institutions across the country.

Sani, one of the trainees who spoke to LEADERSHIP at the farm, said it was a rear privilege for him to have been selected to be among those to participate in the training.

Sani who said he was a teacher before his enrolment in the academy, disclosed that his eyes have been opened.

According to him, “I never knew there was so much opportunities in agriculture. I had always seen farming as a difficult thing because of the traditional way we do it in the village. I can’t wait to return to my village to begin to teach other farmers the new farming methods I have learnt here. I will also set up a fish farm for myself.”