Indications have emerged that the Ogun State government has concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Development Bank (AFDB) on the establishment of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone Programme.

The SAPZ will be located at the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, Ilishan-Remo in Ikenne local government area of the state.

It was gathered that meeting to that effect took place at the AFDB Secretariat in Abidjan and had in attendance Governors Dapo Abiodun, Nasir El-Rufai, Seyi Makinde and Hope Uzodima of Ogun, Kaduna, Oyo and Imo State respectively.

Their states too have been listed to benefit from the first round of funding under the same scheme.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun, lauded the AFDB for choosing Ogun as a major location of the SAPZ, saying the programme aligns perfectly with the Economic and Agricultural Development Agenda and activities of Ogun.

He noted that implementation of SAPZ would not only support smallholder farmers and other value chain actors for increased agricultural productivity, adding that it would also enhance food security and nutrition security activities.

He stated further that the programme would ensure job creation through agricultural value chain development in crop, aquaculture, core livestock sectors as well as service provision initiatives in the agricultural sector.

“Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) development, agro industrialization through innovative linkages of primary producers to the industrial process, export promotion, diversification and leveraging on local, national, regional and international trade advantages including African Continental Free Trade area (AFCFTA) will also receive a boon via this programme”, Abiodun noted.

