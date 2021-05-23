A former commandant general of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammed, has stated that the agro rangers unit of the corps would help the country achieve food security.

Agro rangers unit was formed in the heat of the farmers and herders clashes in the country.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the he said the rangers had come to stay.

He said; “I want to refer you to an interview of the permanent secretary of ministry of agriculture recently where he said he foresaw that agro rangers will last for more than a hundred years.

“Because it is an untapped area and the initiative will help Nigeria in terms of food security. Once we can start mechanised farming in Nigeria, we will become food sufficient,” he said.

Muhammad dismissed insinuations that his relationship with the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola was not cordial, saying, “I will say it is cordial because I don’t have any problem with the minister. I have never gone against him.”

Asked on the employment process, he said, “To the best of my knowledge, it has not been cancelled. The minister of interior and chairman of the civil defence board were surprised when they saw the number of applicants compared to the number of vacancies.

“We had one million, four hundred applicants. We started with computer based examination and screened so many. We were left with about two hundred and eighty thousand persons.

“The board is working on that two hundred and eighty to make sure they get the best five thousand out of them. I hope they continue from where I stopped,” he added .

ADVERTISEMENT

He also listed the completion of 14 state commands, setting up of the solid minerals department sector to check illegal mining and food security as his achievements in office.

“The challenge before I left office was that every governor wanted agro rangers. Unfortunately we had only five thousand but, even if we had fifty thousand, it still won’t be enough because of the challenges the government have on ground,” he said .