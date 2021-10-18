The Atobaase of Yoruba Land and renowned Subsea engineer, Dr Babajide Agunbiade, has felicitated with Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, on the 83 birthday anniversary of the revered monarch.

Agunbiade in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, described the Alaafin as the most outstanding leader of the Yoruba Nation who has distinguished himself on the throne.

He said he Alaafin has also brought a tremendous amount of prosperity to the people of Oyo kingdom and indeed the Yoruba Nation as a whole.

Recounting his experience with the Alaafin, Agunbiade said the monarch is a listening father, and a great leader, and an outstanding source of inspiration for the young and old.

According to him, “The Alaafin has continued to demonstrate enormous magnanimity and grace in the administration of his palace and the Oyo Kingdom.”

He further wished the Alaafin many more years of remarkable progress across Yoruba land and the Oyo Kingdom.

Agunbiade noted that the recent conferment of the title of Atoobase of Yorubaland on him by the revered monarch is a testament to the fact that the Alaafin is welcoming and open to having young and vibrant sons and daughters of Yorubaland participate in the development of the Yoruba Nation.

He further called on all well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters, and all Nigerians home and abroad to continue to pray for the monarch who has shown that he loves his people and has made tremendous sacrifices for the prosperity and progress of the Yoruba Nation and Nigeria in general.