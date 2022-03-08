Seplat Energy Plc has clarified that the Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”), announced earlier involves the acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Delaware (ExxonMobil) and has not been cancelled.

Seplat Energy’s chief financial officer, Mr. Emeka Onwuka said yesterday the clarification became necessary following newspaper and social media reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPC”) has exercised a right of pre-emption under the NNPC/MPNU Joint Operating Agreement (“JOA”).

He stated that MPNU, is not a party to the SPA and continues to hold its interests, rights and obligations under the NNPC/MPNU JOA.

“The Company wishes to clarify that the Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”), earlier announced on the 25 February 2022, deals with the acquisition of the entire share capital of MPNU’s shareholders, Mobil Development Nigeria Inc. and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc., being entities of Exxon Mobil Corporation registered in Delaware (“ExxonMobil”),” Onwuka said in a statement on Monday.

According to him, “There are also some reports that the SPA between ExxonMobil and Seplat Energy has been terminated. Seplat Energy confirms that no event of termination has occurred, and the SPA remains valid and subsisting.

Seplat Energy is a compliant company and will continue to follow the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule),” he said.

ExxonMobil, the American oil major penultimate Friday, announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its equity interest in its shallow-water business, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, to Seplat Energy, a Nigerian independent oil and gas company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Seplat Energy Offshore Limited. ExxonMobil, said that it would retain its deepwater assets, adding that the sale of MPNU supported the company’s investment strategy and Nigeria’s efforts to enhance industry participation.

It said the transaction would close later this year pending regulatory approvals, according to a statement issued by the Manager, Media and Communications, MPNU, Oge Udeagha.

The President, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas, Liam Mallon, said, “This sale will allow us to prioritise competitively advantaged investments in our strategic assets, and it supports the Nigerian government’s efforts to grow its oil and gas operations.

“We value the relationships we have spent decades building with the government and people of Nigeria, which will continue as we maximise the value from our deepwater operations.”

The oil firm said when finalised, the sale would include the Mobil Development Nigeria and Mobil Exploration Nigeria equity ownership of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, which hold a 40 per cent stake in four oil mining licences.

According to the statement, the licences include more than 90 shallow-water and onshore platforms and 300 producing wells.

But in a swift reaction, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd in a notification asserted its intention to exercise a Right of Pre-emption on the planned sale of its entire asset in Nigeria’s onshore and shallow waters. NNPC Limited, which is the major shareholder in the Joint Ventures with MPNU, may have exercised its right of first refusal on the assets as part of a new era which will focus solely on building the long term profitability of the NNPC Ltd.

But when LEADERSHIP sought its reaction, ExxonMobil’s Media and Communications, MPNU, Oge Udeagha, declined comment on the development.

Udeagha, told our Correspondent that the company has no immediate comment to the position reported by Seplat.