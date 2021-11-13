He is trained to kill in defence of the territorial integrity of his nation. As a distinguished military officer who left ineffable footsteps in the history of Nigeria’s military, he reputedly soldiered on the path of honor and unquestionable loyalty to his country. In a nation famed for shortcuts in realising pecuniary gains, General Martin Luther Agwai (retd) remains an exception to the maxim often expressed by Nigerians that “with proper arrangement, the devil can see God.’

The momentous strides he achieved while serving his country lend credence to the fact that no nation is devoid of men and women of convictions. Even after his retirement from the army, the military recognised his contributions to both continental and global peacekeeping efforts. His active years in service still evoke images of the dedication of a soldier whose love for his country remains irrefutable.

When last month I met the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) who was later promoted to the position of Chief of Defence (CDS), I was never his fan. Coming from the same zone where some people perceive some of them as having abandoned their own people to their cruel fates, my perception of General Agwai was on the same page.

The little child that would later be christened and known as Martin Luther was born on November 8, 1948 to the family of Police Constable Agwai Gidan Mana and his wife, Shera, with both parents hailing from Gidan Mana village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The path to Agwai’s greatness started when he was enrolled at the Native Authority School in Jaban Kogo for his primary education where he lived with his maternal grandmother. Shortly after, he was moved to the Sudan Interior Mission (SIM) School, in Kurmin Musa, for better learning conditions.

As a child born into a Christian home, young Martin never forgot where he was coming from as his strong commitment to Christianity would later earn him the position of President, Fellowship of Christian Students at Government Secondary School, Zaria, in 1967. After successful completion of secondary education, he proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna where he was commissioned as a military officer in 1972.

After his commissioning as a military officer, Agwai would within a span of 37 years hold many top positions, including Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces and Director of Military Training at the NDA Kaduna. He was also appointed the Nigerian Military Adviser at Harare, Zimbabwe where he covered the entire Southern Africa from 1993 – 1996.

As the professional soldier scaled up the ladder of his military career, he was appointed a Directing Staff and Chief Instructor at the Command and Staff College Jaji in Kaduna State. Before his eventual appointment as COAS and later CDS by President Olusegun Obasanjo, he held the position of the Deputy Military Adviser at the United Nations headquarters.

Apart from attending many military schools, including the Nigerian Command and Staff College, British Army Staff College, Camberley, and United States Army Armor School, Agwai holds a post-graduate diploma in Public Administration, with distinctions from the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) and the National Defence University (NDU), Washington DC, where he obtained Masters of Science degree in National Resource Strategy. While at NDU, he won the Ambassador’s Award for excellence in research and writing, thus making him the first foreigner to win such an award.

The retired military chief was also the commander of the combined United Nations –African Union Peacekeeping Force in Darfur. It is on record that the Nigerian four-star general commanded one of the biggest peacekeeping operations in the world, with about 20,000 troops and 6,000 police under his watch.

The gratitude of a nation that was proud of one of her distinguished officers was expressed during the official parade in December 2009 marking the retirement of General Agwai from the military by the then Minister of Defence, Major-General Godwin Osagie Abbe (retd): “The magnificent parade accorded Agwai is an indication that the nation is happy… the country is proud to produce a fine officer and a gentleman who gave a good account of himself. I am expressing the Commander-in-Chief’s pleasure, President Umaru Yar’Adua for the service he had rendered to his country and beyond and that is what an officer should be”.

In honour of the milestone achievements by the former UN Commander in transparent leadership and promotion of peace, the Nigerian Army, under General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, established an institute known as the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership & Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) to deliver realistic and qualitative training packages to aid the success of peace operations and prepare regional peacekeepers.

Since leaving the military nearly 11 years ago, the four-star general has not been without busy schedules that have turned him into a constant traveler in search of peace. As a man of war, Agwai has now become the bearer of peace and an advocate against violence ripping across not only his country, but Africa and the world.

Not many in Kaduna State welcomed his acceptance to serve as Chairman of the Peace Committee set up by Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai in 2015 to probe into the causes of past violence in the state. It is easy to misjudge someone whose thirst for peace is usually consumed in negative profiling. Having seen the devastation of war, Agwai knows the imperatives of peace. As an erudite and gentle speaker whose intellectual prowess and humanity is shown in his disposition, it is now obvious why the Kaduna-born military officer was able to reach the peak of his career.

“If I contributed to peacekeeping efforts in Africa and outside of Africa, why should I turn down an offer to bring peace to Kaduna, my own state? I have been involved in peacekeeping efforts for many years as a military officer, and I cannot turn down any offer to work for peace in my state or country,” he said.

The retired military redneck who looks younger than his age sees the search for peace through dialogue as key in resolving conflicts confronting countries in crises. As the Commander of the peacekeeping forces in Darfur, he was once quoted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that “we are not here to conquer anybody, we are not here to compel any peace. We are here to work with the Sudanese people – both the government and the parties to assist them to find peace. We are not here to impose peace. We are not here to fight anybody”.

The search for peace in a beleaguered nation like Nigeria is without doubt a herculean task. However, Agwai is deploying his knowledge on conflicts to collaborate with global peace organisations to bring about reconciliation to troubled communities.

Coming from a state that is gradually turning notorious for incessant assaults that are assuming genocidal attacks, there is no one who is more conscious of the need for peace than General Agwai. Having passed three scores and half, the former COAS sees the urgency of rallying critical stakeholders in restoring peace to attack-weary populations.

The former COAS is presently engaged in heading a peace initiative known as the Middle Belt Brain Trust (MBBT). The programme is an attempt to resolve crises involving ethnic nationalities of the North living largely in areas called the Middle Belt. This initiative is supported by an international Non-Government Organisation (NGO) that is focused on integration of policymaking, the Institute for Integrated Transitions.

Agwai believes that the team of experts assembled by the MBBT from various areas such as security, peace building, community and social development, inter-religious dialogue, mediation and justice reform could turn out as game changers in turning around the fortunes of the Middle Belt and the nation in general.

My perception about this professional soldier changed when he categorically declared: “I am proud of where I am coming from, but I must continue to work hard and promote peaceful co-existence in resolving conflicts in not only our communities but other parts of Nigeria. With dialogue and open communication, nothing can be unattainable. At this stage of my life, I can’t turn my back against efforts aimed at bringing peace to our people”.

As General Agwai turned 73 on Monday November 8, 2021, here is wishing him many decades in good health for the attainment of peace and development for our country.